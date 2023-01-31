NFL's Texans hire former Alabama football star DeMeco Ryans as head coach

A former Alabama football star has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his professional playing career.
Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator. In a statement Tuesday, Ryans thanked the 49ers for all he learned while there.
"I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there," said Ryans. Still, "being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job, and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town."
Ryans believes his history and success with the game will serve him well in the new role.
"I have been around the game of football my entire life, and I've always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach," he said. "We're going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner, and I can't wait to get to work."
"For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization," said Texans CEO Cal McNair. "He has a proven track record for developing high-quality players and constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the last six seasons in San Francisco."
A native of Bessemer, Ryans played linebacker from 2002-05 at the University of Alabama, earning several honors as a senior before being drafted in the second round to join the Houston Texans.
Ryans played for Houston until 2011, then the Philadelphia Eagles until 2015. He currently holds the Texans record for most tackles by a rookie (125) and has the second-most tackles total in franchise history (636).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.