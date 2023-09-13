Next steps for the families impacted by devestating apartment fire

Many of those families whose apartment burned down, their lives have now been altered for quite some time, if not forever.
What's next for many people who lost everything in Tuesdays fire is tackling renters insurance claims.
"A situation like what happened at Rime Village is terrible for someone to go through especially if they do not have the ability to replace what is lost," said Louis Gibson, the director of sales for River Tree Insurance Services inc.
It's a requirement for many renters and in the event of a disaster like this one, management and/or the owner is not responsible for belongings that are destroyed, only the structure.
Louis Gibson says Tuesday's apartment fire is the exact reasons renters insurance exists.
"What's going to happen to these folks that have lost their items in this terrible fire, is they're going to have to do an inventory of what was lost. That is with the insurance company will use to determine what needs to be paid out," said Gibson.
Aside from trying to reclaim what they lost, these families need a place to stay. That's where the Red Cross disaster team members step in.
"Our main goal is to get their lives in a normal living as soon as possible," said Susan Sparks, a volunteer with Red Cross.
She says they've been in constant communication with the families who lost their homes. Sparks says some are in a hotel, while others are with friends and family in the area who can help with their immediate needs. She says the apartment complex has also been active in helping out.
"They said we are happy to help these families relocate as soon as possible. They have units available that they are getting ready to get those families into a normal living situation," said Sparks.
Losing your home and your belongings in a fire is a traumatic experience. Gibson has advice for everyone to follow to make sure they recall everything that they're missing.
"One of the best things you can do is take a video of your house and go around, that way you got some type of data archive to refer back to. Even if you just do it every year or two, it will help you bring those bills as to what was in the home," said Gibson.