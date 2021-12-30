You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Next severe threat arrives Saturday afternoon

A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday but the next severe threat arrives New Year's Day Saturday.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible New Year's Eve, but much of north Alabama should remain dry through Friday evening. Storm coverage could be a bit higher closer to midnight as a boundary moves through the region. Keep this in mind for any New Year's festivities Friday night. Thankfully most data keeps this well to the north, closer to Nashville.

spcsaturday

All of North Alabama is under a Level 2 risk for severe storms New Year's Day along a very strong cold front. Similar to last night, a line of storms will sweep through during the afternoon and evening, with all modes of severe weather possible. While the storm mode may be similar to last night, the ingredients Saturday are a bit stronger, potentially leading to a more widespread severe weather event. As always, make sure you have a plan. Have multiple ways to get warnings, find your nearest shelter, charge your mobile devices, and stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online.

The severe weather threat ends after midnight Saturday as the front quickly moves through. Our coldest air of the season arrives Sunday. Highs will only be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s! Some of us could even see wind chills in the teens as a brisk northerly wind takes over. If enough moisture is around Sunday, it wouldn't be impossible to see a few flurries in the higher elevations. If any flakes do fall, no accumulations or impacts are expected. Next week's weather looks much quieter with more seasonable temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.

teasesaturday

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

