Next round of thunderstorms arrives Thursday

Increased cloud cover and south winds will lead to much milder temperatures tonight compared to Monday night. Lows will stay in the mid-40s.
Wednesday will be another warmer-than-average day with highs in the low to mid-60s under mainly cloudy skies. Occasional light rain will be possible, but most should stay dry.
Our next cold front arrives Thursday and will bring us our next shot at rain. A line of thunderstorms is expected to start in our western counties around 9 a.m., then will sweep across the area from late morning through early afternoon.
Huntsville can expect storms right about 11 a.m. to noon. Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts will be the main concerns. Even after the storms are gone, winds will be strong, with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
Chilly, dry air will move our way to close out the week. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 40s. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s both Friday night and Saturday night. The entire weekend does look sunny and dry, though, and highs will improve to the 50s starting Sunday.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SSE 4-9 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light showers. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Wind: S 7-14 MPH.