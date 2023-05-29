Newson Road arson victim speaks out

In early May, multiple families were displaced in an arson fire on Newson Road.
One of the victims, Gloria Turner, had just moved her brand new furniture into the apartment that week. Turner had been moving from one unit in the building to the one next to where the fire started. Luckily she and her boyfriend decided to sleep in their old apartment that night. Turner said everything they were trying to build for their life is now nothing but ash.
"Luckily, nobody died, but a little bit of our spirit did because everybody that lived over there is trying to start from somewhere, trying to get somewhere, and he just - it just all went up in ashes - he took all that from us," Turner said.
Turner said everyone needs to get renters insurance as soon as possible because she would have nothing after the fire if it were not for the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Turner was grateful her two children were safe at their father's house that night. And Turner's property management company immediately contacted her and set her up in a new home where she is working to rebuild her life.