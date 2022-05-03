Newly released surveillance video shows Vicky White, Casey White leaving Lauderdale Co. jail

Surveillance footage released Tuesday by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Vicky White and Casey White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center moments before they disappeared together Friday.
The video shows Vicky White driving a vehicle up to a door, then opening a second door and leading Casey White out to the vehicle. Hours later, that vehicle would be found in Florence, nowhere near the courthouse where Vicky White told coworkers she'd be taking Casey White.
According to the Lauderdale County sheriff, the two had been in communication since at least 2020, when Casey White was first brought to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a capital murder charge.
Casey White had been in state prison after being convicted of multiple charges related to a 2015 crime spree. That same year, he allegedly killed Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County, but it wasn't until 2020 that he was charged with her death.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously stated Casey White was sent back to the state prison in 2020 after officials learned of an escape plan and found a shank in Casey White's possession.
He returned to the county jail in February. Over the next several weeks, Vicky White sold her house, moved in with her mother and told coworkers of her plans to retire and go to the beach.
On Friday, April 29, she told coworkers she would be transporting Casey White alone to the Lauderdale County Courthouse — violating a policy she was well aware of, given her position as assistant director of corrections at the jail.
The inmate and corrections officer haven't been seen since.
