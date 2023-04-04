Newest additions to the StormTracker Weather Team

The WAAY 31 StormTracker team has about 40 new members, and we couldn't be more excited!
These smart second graders at Riverton Elementary spent the afternoon with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello and Ms. Frizzle with her Magic School Bus!
The classes took a literary journey into a hurricane and learned all about hot air rising, the equator, condensation, and tornadoes while they were at it! the students listened so well to every word and asked thought-provoking questions!
Each of the students went over a severe weather safety plan with Meteorologist Grace and detailed where the safest place in their house would be during severe weather. They also discussed knowing the difference between playing in the rain and needing to go inside when a storm is coming.
These kiddos each got to take a tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet and they took home famous StormTracker 31 backpacks filled with goodies and the StormTracker Safety Guide.
Thanks for a great visit, Riverton!