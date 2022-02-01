New weather net system installed across Madison County

A new weather net system is being installed across Madison County.
It's called the Baron Critical Weather Institute High Density Weathernet.
It has three main goals.
First, to improve public safety by providing access to weather information in the area. Some sensors even include cameras that update every 10 seconds.
The system will also provide a great opportunity for the local science, technology, engineering and mathematics community as they work to 3D print some of the parts for these sensors.
Finally, the system is expected to help improve the economic development in the area.
"This is a continued effort to make sure Madison County has the best tech possible," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. "This is about economic development, because when we bring young professionals and new people to the community, we want to give the best tornado warning, thunderstorm warning that we possibly can. This right here is a nominal investment to make our community a safer place to live."
There are 14 sensors across the county. Only nine have cameras, but more will be installed. The sensors with cameras are located in New Hope, Gurley, New Market, Monte Sano, Cummings Research Park, Green Mountain, Intermodel-Jetplex, Madison and Rainbow Mountain.
The Madison County Commission spent around $100,000 for the weather system.
Bob Baron, CEO of the Baron Institute, said it's committed to installing at least one sensor for free in each Alabama county. However, it wants other counties to cooperate in order to create a weather network and help the community really benefit.
Baron said DeKalb County just ordered eight sensors to cover their area.
You can access the weather net for free on their website and through the Alabama Safety Net app. That app will also send out weather alerts when they are issued.