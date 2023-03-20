New waterfront development in the works for Decatur

Guntersville's City Harbor is inspiring another possible water project in North Alabama.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Decatur's Mayor Tab Bowling said the city is inching closer to a similar project.
"This is an exciting time," said Bowling. "These are good times."
Bowling said when Guntersville's City Harbor was about complete, a friend of his reached out to him and gave him a major connection.
"He said he had a way for us to get into touch with the developer," said Bowling.
Having visited the City Harbor multiple times, Bowling said he wanted something like that for Decatur.
"The quality of dining that's available," said Bowling. "The lounges, retail space, things of that nature."
Bowling could not get into specifics of the proposal or where it might be located due to legal reasons, but he did give WAAY 31 News a hint.
"It's a very similar development to what you see in Guntersville," said Bowling. "I think it will have its own unique design to it and more retail space."
He said the Decatur City Council will vote on the development at an upcoming meeting in April and then more details of the project will become available.