New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White.
The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
The intersection is about a half-mile from the Florence Square shopping center where the vehicle was found abandoned several hours later. It’s about three miles from the jail.
Warrants have since been issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to Casey White's arrest and up to $5,000 for information that leads to Vicky White's arrest.
They are each considered extremely dangerous. If you see either of them, contact local law enforcement immediately.
