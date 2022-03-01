New uniforms for Huntsville crossing guards won't include 'police' emblems

Huntsville's school-zone crossing guards will no longer have emblems identifying them as police on their uniforms due to safety concerns, WAAY 31 learned Tuesday.
The city is moving to an emblem-less, brighter garb for the 72 Huntsville crossing guards.
“In today’s environment, it has gotten a little dangerous to be seen as a police officer. We didn’t want anyone to mistake our crossing guards as police officers," Huntsville safety patrol supervisor Debbie McAnally said.
McAnally has helped students safely cross Huntsville streets for the past 15 years. She said her team is working to get all crossing guards their new uniforms.
Patches and police font are gone, replaced with more neon. But, McAnally warns, sworn police officers are still patrolling school safety zones and enforcing traffic laws with a focus on keeping the guards and the kids safe.
“If you are speeding or not following instructions of the crossing guards, they will stop you and you will get a ticket. And it will be a hefty one," McAnally said.