New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023.
This ruling follows Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise declaring a mistrial in the middle of the trial that began last week. A cell phone belonging to one of the victims, Sisk's stepmother, was finally unlocked last week by the FBI.
The FBI had the phone for about three years, according to attorneys, and Wise agreed that both sides would need additional time to review the data contained on it as well as Sisk's father's phone.
Defense lawyers previously filed a motion for mistrial last week, when it was first discovered that the FBI had unlocked one of the phones, but Wise denied the motion and allowed testimony to continue.
On Monday, Wise changed course. As people left the courtroom, one relative of Sisk's stepmother said she wasn't sure she could handle another trial.
Sisk offered no comment as he was escorted from the courtroom back to jail, where he has been held since being charged with the murders.
The case so far
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sisk family home in Elkmont in September 2019. Deputies found then-14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home.
His father, stepmother and three younger siblings were inside. Each had been shot once in the head, save for his 6-month-old brother, who had been shot twice.
Sisk was brought to the sheriff's office for an interview. Video shows him initially saying he was playing video games in the basement when he heard the gunshots and ran upstairs to find his family shot. Then-sheriff Mike Blakely accused him of lying, and after some time, Sisk confessed to the murders.
He was charged first as a juvenile, then an adult, with capital murder.
During the trial, evidence and testimony suggested alternate explanations for the night, including Sisk telling a friend in 2021 that a masked man forced him to kill his family and witnesses testifying to possible marital issues or affiliations with a drug dealer or biker gang.
