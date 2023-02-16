New trial dates set for Casey White in Vicky White, Connie Ridgeway murders

A Lauderdale County judge on Thursday set two trial dates for accused killer Casey White.
Casey White is set to go to trial in June over the death of the jailer who helped him escape.
Vicky White died by suicide while the pair were on the run in Indiana. That murder trial will start in Florence on June 17. Prior to Thursday, that trial was scheduled to begin April 17.
It will be followed by an Aug. 14 capital murder trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway. That trial previously was scheduled to begin June 12.
White remained in prison while his attorneys appeared in court.