New trial dates set for Casey White in deaths of Connie Ridgeway, Vicky White

A judge has ordered murder trials for Casey White to begin in April and June of next year.
The order, filed Tuesday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, calls for each party to submit the questions they want asked of potential jurors by Jan. 27. A status conference for the case is now set for Feb. 16.
After that, the next scheduled court date is April 17, when Casey White will face trial for felony murder during first-degree escape. This trial is related to the death of Vicky White, the former Lauderdale County jail supervisor that Casey White left with when he broke out of jail earlier this year.
Casey White and Vicky White were in Evansville, Indiana, when authorities caught up with them. In the final moments of a police chase, Vicky White shot herself, ultimately dying from the injury.
After that trial, Casey White will again face a jury on June 12, when his trial for the capital murder of Connie Ridgeway begins. In that case, Casey White is accused of fatally stabbing Ridgeway in 2015.
He was serving time for a separate crime spree in 2015 when he allegedly confessed to the Ridgeway murder, claiming he had been paid to kill her.
The cases have made not just local but state and national news, as well as inspired a movie about the escape with Vicky White. Prosecutors previously filed a motion asking the judge to ban anyone involved in the case from speaking with media outlets, claiming it could taint a jury pool, but the judge denied that motion Tuesday.
