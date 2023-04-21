New trial date set in William Darby murder case

A December trial date is now set in former Huntsville police officer William Darby's murder case after his conviction was overturned.
Newly filed court records show Darby new trial will begin with jury selection starting December 11th.
Darby won the new trial after successfully arguing that the original judge in his case should have considered the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Parker through the eyes of a reasonable police officer.
Darby was originally arrested in 2018 for the fatal shooting of Parker, who was suicidal and called police for help.
He was convicted in May of 2021 and sentenced to 25 years. He served more than a year and a half of that sentence in Limestone Correctional before winning this new trial.
Darby is now free on bond after being released from prison on April 13.