New storm shelter to be built at Monrovia Volunteer Fire Station

The Madison County Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to build a new storm shelter at the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.
"This will just be icing on the cake," Greg Stringfield said.
He's the pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church. They've gotten calls from people in the area trying to shelter in the basement of the church.
"But, we wouldn't have a large enough area to do so," Stringfield said.
Across the street behind the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, the current public storm shelter sits. However, many may not be a fan of going inside.
"It's musky and smelly in there," District 4 Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said.
The current storm shelter is a small room underground that fits up to 30 people but only has nine chairs set up. The roof is cracked. Cobwebs hang, and there's no running electricity inside. That means people will sit in the dark with flashlights and lanterns.
That's why Vandiver worked to get a new storm shelter built.
The old shelter will be demolished to make way for the $84,700 shelter, which will be built at the same spot and have room for up to 100 people. Construction should be done within the next 90 to 180 days, and people in the area say they're excited.
"It's great to have places that we can go to get out of bad weather," Stringfield said.
Finishing touches are wrapping up at two other new storm shelters near the Madison Cross Roads Community Center in Toney. Those shelters should open within the next two weeks.
Vandiver said he's looking to get a grant to build more new storm shelters in the future.
