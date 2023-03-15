New state-of-the-art training facility for Madison County Sheriff's Office nears completion

A new training center for the Madison County Sheriff's Office is almost complete.
Wednesday morning, the Madison County Commission approved funding to install a drainage pipe to keep storm water away from the building, but the work on the new facility is reaching its final steps.
Even though renovations are still underway, classes are already lined up inside the new training center.
"We are not a backroads country town any more," Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
He knows our community is growing, and with that comes more crime. That's why he wants to make sure his deputies are prepared for anything.
"We cannot get stuck back in time. We have got to progress with technology in this town. We have to progress with the city of Huntsville, and progress with Madison County," Sheriff Turner explained.
A new state-of-the-art training center will help do that with $100,000 worth of new technology, and rooms big enough to train 150 to 175 people at a time.
"Everything you went through in that academy. You're going to be coming in there and going back through the curriculum you went through in the academy, and you're going to be going back out there fresh," Sheriff Turner said. "It's just something that we have been needing for the last 15-20 years here in Madison County."
The Madison County Sheriff hopes to open the new training center within the next few months. The training will be open to other agencies across the state.