New security for Madison Co. sporting events after game suspension

New security measures will be put in place after the suspension of the Hazel Green v.s. Sparkman football game.
There is still an ongoing investigation into the incident that caused the Madison County Sheriff's deputies to clear the stadium. And the Madison Co. School Board laid out their plan for future games at a meeting Tuesday night.
Board members praised the deputies for their quick response to what some members say was a student-led flash mob. One member even saw the Snapchat that supposedly started the commotion, saying someone had a gun in the stadium. Members also said they will be punished to the highest degree once they discover who these students are.
The Madison Co. Sheriff's Department did not find a gun on the premises. Regardless, the President of the School Board, Nathan Curry, says this entire incident is shameful to them.
"What happened at halftime was embarrassing, upsetting and dangerous," Curry said. "I saw children crying; I saw parents deeply concerned and very upset. As a parent, I share that with you."
One parent said his son on the Hazel Green football team had to be locked in the locker rooms while a mob waited outside. His son kept messaging his wife, telling them they needed to leave and that the coach had to hold the door closed to keep people out. He said other students were telling their parents to leave as well.
Now, there will be more security at all games. No middle or elementary school students can attend the games without an adult present for the entirety of the game. And students who are not able to produce an ID will not be let in either.
Not only are they restricting students from here on out, but they will also be capping ticket sales. Football games will be capped at 80% capacity, and basketball games will be capped at 90%.
Another parent says there should be even more measures taken.
"Enforcing a clear bag policy or medal detectors, then that's what should be done to ensure the safety of all; we shouldn't believe that just because we increase the presence of law enforcement, the threat of violence goes away," she said.
Curry said that all of their security protocols cannot be discussed with the public because it could compromise their plans.