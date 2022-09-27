New rule lets Alabama student-athletes honor religious beliefs without sacrificing sports

The Alabama High School Athletic Association is updating the rulebook after a group of students were forced to choose between their faith and a state basketball tournament.
The decision by student-athletes at Oakwood Adventist Academy to prioritize their religious beliefs earned the attention of not just their school and community but the Alabama governor and other state officials.
It has also helped create the change necessary to ensure other student-athletes aren't placed in similar situations.
"Today's vote by the Alabama High School Athletic Association is absolutely a win for religious liberty, and no doubt, is a testament to the Oakwood boys and their convictions," Gov. Kay Ivey said. "I hope that Alabamians — young and old — can look to these boys as an example."
The Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team was set to play Faith Christian Academy in the Class 1A Northeast Regional Basketball Semifinals in February.
However, the game was set for a Saturday. Oakwood Adventist Academy follows the teachings of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which observes Saturday as the Sabbath.
They asked to have the game changed to a different time that wouldn't conflict with their beliefs, but AHSAA refused, and the team had to choose between forfeiting their chance at the state tournament title or going against their religion.
They chose to forfeit.
Ivey would later invited the team to the state Capitol so she could hear more about their decision. She said one player described the situation as a challenge from God, and as far as she was concerned, "they passed the test."
On Tuesday, she continued to praise them.
"They stood strong in their faith and showed that good can come from a difficult situation," Ivey said. "Here in Alabama, we will always stand up for religious freedom, and this rule change is certainly doing just that."
AHSAA's new rule was adopted Tuesday and will accommodate future religious requests.