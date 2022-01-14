New roadside service expanding in Huntsville

First responders now have an added service that will help keep them protected while taking care of stranded drivers. It’s called ASAP.
This brand new truck and fairly new service for Huntsville is here to make lives easier. I spoke with a former Sargent who says having something like this is a bonus for the city of Huntsville.
"It’ll help law-enforcement with traffic control. It’ll help first responders with traffic incident management to clear the roadway quicker. And get the capacity of the roadway back to normal," said Glenn Taylor, manager Manger, at Traffic Management Center for Alabama Department of Transportation.
As the brand new ASAP truck patrols interstate 565 and I-65, Taylor, who is a retired state trooper sergeant of 27 years knows all about ASAP and how effective the service can be.
"I worked up here, I know the roadways. ASAP is a wonderful program. It has been around since 1997. It has helped a whole lot with traffic incidents and managing it and keeping secondary incidents form occurring on the roadway," said Taylor.
ASAP which is known as the Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol operated around Birmingham for more than 20 years. It has been in Huntsville since June. But, not having the official ASAP Truck, the service was operating in a limited capacity.
Now, with its brand new truck, ASAP is able to cover all of interstate 565 and I-65 between exit 334 at Priceville and exit 340 at interstate 565.
"The truck will be used in a couple of ways. One of the ways in particular is to provide traffic control support with the cones that we have available to us on the truck as well as the message board and the strobes that we have. So, we can draw attention to if there’s a problem up here. The other side of that is it has the ability to meet the Alabama state law to clear the roadway and to be able to move vehicles. Push, pull, drag, things like that," said Phillip Day of ALDOT.
There’s also a service provided, free of charge, that will help motorists who are in need. Whether it’s providing limited gas, water for overheated vehicles, changing flat tires and more.
"One of the things that we are focused on is trying to make sure that we use the capacity that we had to the best of our ability. Minimize incidents and if we have incidents we want to remove them quickly," said Day.
While this new service continues to establish itself in Huntsville, Taylor firmly believes this will help makes the lives of first responders and law enforcement a bit easier.
"I wish I had had it when I was up here. the signboard, the traffic cones, having another vehicle behind you to protect you from oncoming traffic that may lose control for some odd reason and strike your vehicle. I wish we would’ve had it," said Taylor.
As of the now, there is one ASAP truck patrolling the interstate in Huntsville. The times are Monday through Friday from 6am to 10pm. ALDOT is working on getting a second truck.