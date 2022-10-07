New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville

A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville.
Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher.
The restaurant, setting up at the former home of Café 153, will have indoor and outdoor seating.
“Paris Misfits will offer an immersive dining and shopping experience, allowing guests to escape their daily routine and be transported to a bustling Parisian café, surrounded by eclectic art and chic décor,” according to a news release.
“Guests will be invited to indulge in a unique, chef-inspired menu featuring assorted European pastry and tarts, hand-painted chocolate, French macaron and gelato.”
A raw oyster bar also joins a selection of French breads, croissants and crêpes..
“We’re so proud to bring this playful concept to life and can’t wait to share it with the Huntsville community,” shares Yavonne Sarber, entrepreneur and creator of Paris Misfits, as well as EPIC Brands. “We believe in the food we’re making and the experiences we’re creating for guests. Whether they make Paris Misfits a regular stop or visit us during special occasions, we know it’ll be memorable.”
The release said the restaurant also will have imported French goods for sale as well as a fresh flower stand.
