New recycling carts coming to Madison County

New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County.
In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Once these are delivered, the total number of RANA carts on the streets will exceed 98,000. This is up from the total of 50,007 carts deployed when the program began in August 2019.
More from the release:
“Our homeowners and residents are the reason the RANA program continues to grow,” said John “Doc” Holladay, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville. “Some of the new carts are going to residents who have requested a second cart, and others are being delivered to residents new to the RANA program.”
Over the past three years since the program began, a combined total of $1,999,771.60 of grant funding was awarded to RANA’s community partners by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) “Alabama Recycling Fund”. These grants helped defray a portion of the costs associated with the initial purchase of the 95-gallon rolling carts.
Due to unforeseen manufacturing delays across the country, the deployment was delayed by a few months. Holladay continued with, “We would like to thank residents for their patience while we were waiting on the arrival of the carts. We sincerely appreciate their continued support of the RANA program.”
RANA encourages program participants to place only acceptable materials loose in the blue carts. Items accepted includes only #1 and #2 plastic bottles, steel and aluminum Cans, paper and cardboard.”
For more information about the RANA curbside program, please visit www.recycling-alliance.com.