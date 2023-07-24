New program aims to help Alabama's continuous school bus driver shortage

School bus driver shortages have been a continuous issue for school systems across the state of Alabama.
To combat this issue, the Alabama Community College System created a program with local school systems to help train school bus drivers for free.
Madison City Schools, along with many others in Alabama, have struggled to fill their open bus driver positions.
The administrator for Madison City Schools, Dr. Travis Schrimsher, says they’ve had a bus driver shortage for more than six years now.
“We grow by hundreds of students every year and even in the past three years we’ve opened a very large elementary school, and a very large middle school that will be coming online this August,” Schrimsher said. “So we're kind of in this continual cycle of not enough folks to fulfill the needs that Madison City has.”
The ACCS Skills for Success program was created in the spring of last year and has made a large impact across the state of Alabama.
The program is the first step in a bus driver’s training process that includes a theory course and behind-the-wheel training completely free of charge to trainees.
Once a trainee completes the program, they move on to get a commercial learner's permit.
Once that training is complete, they then move onto a state certification class. Then after the certificate is awarded, they can get their commercial bus driver license and begin driving for schools.
The program is now offered in 115 school systems across the state and has already helped over 1,000 people become certified bus drivers.
The Innovation Center Director, Julie Frizzell, says this program came at a great time for the state.
“In times where we are seeing a shortage of school bus drivers, this training has been very beneficial to our school systems and to families because they know that our state is working toward helping them be able to fill those positions that are open,” Frizzell said.
Madison City Schools has five open positions for the upcoming school year, and are always looking for more substitute drivers.
“We feel like we're very important in a kid's instructional life. We move about 7,000 kids, over half of our school population, every day on our school buses,” Schrimsher continued. “So [Madison City Schools is looking to hire] someone who wants to feel they are a vital part of a large organization and that their job means something more than just a job.”
If you would like to join the Skills for Success program, you can contact Schrimsher at 256-774-4612 for more information.