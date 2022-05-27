 Skip to main content
New polling on guns shows majority of Americans support bans on assault-style weapons

  • Updated
Uvalde mass shooter was not confronted by police before he entered the school, Texas official says

Police officers walk past a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday.

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas shows sixty-seven percent of Americans strongly or somewhat support banning assault-style weapons like the gun used by accused 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos.

The new polling provides a snapshot at this moment in time on where voters stand on a variety of gun reform proposals.

WAAY 31 set up a sign with an open microphone in Big Spring Park Friday afternoon with the same question: would you support a ban on assault weapons? After nearly two hours, no one walked up to the mic to weigh-in on the controversial topic stirring strong emotions on both sides of the debate over gun regulation.

The poll also provides details on how American's feel about a laundry list of other gun control possible legislation. Read the full results here.

Do you support a federal assault weapons ban?

A federal ban on assault weapons is coming up a lot in the national conversation in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

