New polling on guns shows majority of Americans support bans on assault-style weapons

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas shows sixty-seven percent of Americans strongly or somewhat support banning assault-style weapons like the gun used by accused 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos.
The new polling provides a snapshot at this moment in time on where voters stand on a variety of gun reform proposals.
WAAY 31 set up a sign with an open microphone in Big Spring Park Friday afternoon with the same question: would you support a ban on assault weapons? After nearly two hours, no one walked up to the mic to weigh-in on the controversial topic stirring strong emotions on both sides of the debate over gun regulation.
The poll also provides details on how American's feel about a laundry list of other gun control possible legislation. Read the full results here.
Do you support a federal assault weapons ban?
A federal ban on assault weapons is coming up a lot in the national conversation in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and 2 teachers.