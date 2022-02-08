New PBR ‘cowboy cool’ bar, Texas barbecue smokehouse coming to Huntsville

PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse are joining forces for a new dining and entertainment experience, and they’ve picked Huntsville as their first home.
PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse will open later in 2022 in Bridge Street Town Centre, developers announced Tuesday.
“PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse marries an electric combination of PBR Cowboy Bar’s ‘cowboy cool’ with Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Texas barbecue,” according to a news release.
“The 8,121-square-foot eatery will feature great entertainment, including the best in country music, sports watching, and bull riding on the area’s only professionally endorsed mechanical bull.
“Guests can expect smoked meat classics such as brisket, sausage, ribs and other meats smoked low and slow over Texas post oak. Reimagined versions of classic Southern sides with a Lockhart Smokehouse twist will round out the menu.”
Learn more about PBR Cowboy Bar HERE, Lockhart Smokehouse HERE, and see concepts of the new Huntsville location above.