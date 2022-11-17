New overpasses approved for I-565 at Town Madison

Expect new overpasses to pop up near Town Madison.
The Madison City Council on Monday approved the project through multiple resolutions that included annexing the Clift Farms Publix into the city of Madison.
Officials expect the property to generate $700,000 in tax revenue, which will be used to help pay for the $37 million overpass project on Interstate 565.
That project will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison. Currently, drivers have to take the Madison Boulevard exit and go through three traffic lights to reach Zeirdt Road, then travel under I-565 to get to Town Madison's shops, restaurants, apartments and Toyota Field.
City leaders hope the new flyovers will stop traffic backing up in the area.
Madison Mayor Paul Finley said crews would begin work on the project immediately following the council's approval. They're expected to finish sometime in 2024.