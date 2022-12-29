New Orleans business owners thrive thanks to Alabama fans arriving for Sugar Bowl

The city nicknamed "The Big Easy" is seeing a big increase in visitors this week. Fans of both Kansas State and Alabama have made their way to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, and local business owners couldn’t be happier.
WAAY 31 spent some time in the French Quarter and came across Gallery Cayenne. It's an art gallery whose owner had nothing but great things to say about the influx of shoppers brought to the city by their love of college football.
"It brings a magnitude of people. It brings great excitement for us, and business is blooming when all of those people come in," said TroyLynn White of Gallery Cayenne. "And it’s just a joy to see all of those people come in to New Orleans and enjoying all of the beautiful artwork, enjoying the culture, enjoying all of the spirit of New Orleans, and we are just so glad to have the Sugar Bowl here. Welcome to our Alabama crew."
You can visit their website right here.