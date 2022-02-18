New opera to show Helen Keller's life as an adult, picking up where ‘The Miracle Worker’ left off

A new opera is set to shine the spotlight on Helen Keller’s adult life, including the accomplishments of her and her teacher, Anne Sullivan, as activists and humanitarians.
Opera Birmingham said the opera, “Touch,” will pick up where the play, “The Miracle Worker,” ends. The 90-minute, two-act chamber opera is written and will be performed in English, with the text of the opera projected above the stage and an interpretation in American Sign Language available.
Carla Lucero and Marianna Mott Newirth were commissioned as composer/librettist and co-librettist, respectively, for the project. In a statement, Opera Birmingham said “Touch” will begin with Keller’s admission to Radcliffe College and follow her life as a writer and activist, as well as her relationship with Peter Fagan and her friendship with Sullivan.
“’Touch’ tenderly captures the humanity of her life, characteristics often overlooked in such an iconic figure,” the statement reads. “She was quick-witted and playful, devoted and fiercely loving, and as interested in reading Jane Austen’s romantic novels as the philosophy of Walt Whitman.”
Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes, general director for Opera Birmingham, said the professional opera company likes to focus on moving beyond the love stories of classic operas to stories that speak to modern life, and this was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“It’s a story with deep Alabama connections, about two remarkable women who worked tirelessly on so many civil rights issues,” said Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes, general director for Opera Birmingham. “Additionally, they had a very complex relationship to each other. All of these elements come together for a very powerful story, which is perfect for the operatic stage.”
He isn’t the only one eager for the production, either. Gov. Kay Ivey shared her response to the announcement in a YouTube video earlier this month.
“I’m excited for the news that Helen Keller’s inspiring story will be premiering as an opera for the first time ever right here in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Thank you, Opera Birmingham and creators Lucero and Newirth, for launching ‘Touch’ in Helen Keller’s home state.”
Keller was born in Tuscumbia in June 1880 and lost her sight and hearing due to an illness when she was very young. She met Sullivan when she was 6, and Sullivan is credited with helping her learn to read, write and communicate more easily.
Keller went on to travel the world. She is known for her work advocating for people with disabilities, women’s rights, workers’ rights and world peace. She wrote several books, articles, essays and speeches, earning her a spot among the inaugural class of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame.
She was also inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and is featured on the Alabama state quarter.
Opera Birmingham plans to include low-vision and low-hearing artists in all facets of their production of 'Touch,’ including making sure audience members have access to ASL interpreters at performances, Braille program notes, assisted listening devices and audio description services.
There will also be panel discussions, roundtable conversations and more as part of the premiere, featuring the opera’s creators, guest speakers on Keller’s work and life, and representatives from the low-vision/low-hearing community, according to Opera Birmingham.
The premiere is currently set for January 2024 in Birmingham. Before then, a workshop will be hosted at Seagle Festival in New York this summer and another in Birmingham this fall.