New nurses coming to Huntsville Hospital through partnership with Drake State

Nineteen future nurses are one step closer to the start of their career.
A new partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College called LPN Launch is scheduled to start this Wednesday when Drake students return to the classroom.
Huntsville Hospital will pay up to $15,000 for Drake State students to become an LPN. Upon completion of all necessary courses, students in the program agree to work at Huntsville Hospital for three years.
"It's a guarantee, it's stability," student Kerreca Myhand said. "I'm at that point in my life where I need stability and this is a great opportunity. I'll be a greater nurse. I'm working now as a tech but when I'm done I'll be a nurse and it will be more appreciated."
The program comes at a time of a nationwide worker shortage.
"We are excited to begin this program with Drake. Our first group of 19 students is energetic and eager to learn and we couldn't be more proud to support them in their nursing journey," President and COO of Huntsville Hospital Tracy doughty said. We hope to have 25 more students join in the spring. This partnership is a win-win for someone looking for a career, and it brings us one step closer to making sure that our healthcare facilities are staffed with well-trained clinicians."
Students will learn at a training facility on Dunlop Boulevard in Huntsville.
"We are excited to welcome this first class of students to the LPN Launch Program," Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims said. "Huntsville Hospital has been an amazing partner in creating this unique program for our community. Together, we will help strengthen the North Alabama workforce with caring, well-trained nursing professionals."
To register for 2023 classes in the program, call 256-551-3156.