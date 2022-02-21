New monoclonal antibody treatment can prevent COVID-19

A new monoclonal antibody treatment could prevent Covid-19 infection for high-risk populations.
The new treatment is called Evusheld, and it received "Emergency Use Authorization" from the FDA back in December.
Now, many clinics and hospitals throughout North Alabama are finally getting their hands on the new preventative treatment.
The monoclonal antibody treatments that have been available in the past have been used for high-risk patients who were exposed to Covid-19 or had symptoms.
Evusheld can be taken at any time as a preventative measure for high-risk populations who are unable to receive sufficient immunity through vaccination or infection.
"You give them that monoclonal antibody, and they get exposed to the infection, that will reduce the chances of getting them infected. And it can actually be effective for up to six months from the infusion," explained Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital.
He said it is still important to get vaccinated if possible. The new treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine and is only available for certain high-risk populations.
Huntsville Hospital said, unlike the other monoclonal antibodies that have been low in supply, they have plenty of Evusheld for those who need it.
Crestwood Medical Center also received their first batch of Evusheld earlier this month.
"They have made the antibody so that it has a longer half-life, which means it stays around in the body and works longer than the infusions do. So it works for six to 12 months, versus the infusions, which are probably closer to three months," said Marshall Robbins, director of pharmacy with Crestwood Medical Center.
Another key difference is, unlike the monoclonal antibody treatments that were administered with an IV infusion, Evusheld is administered as a shot.
Crestwood Medical Center is urging people to talk to their physician to see if they are eligible for the new monoclonal antibody treatment.