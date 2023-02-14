New membership-only store plans to open 1st Alabama location in Madison

A new membership-only warehouse store is coming to North Alabama.
BJ's Wholesale Club plans to open in the Town Madison community as the 39-year-old company's first Alabama location. Unlike Sam's or Costco, the retailer sells non-bulk products and bulk warehouse stock, and the club's regular membership prices range from $55 to $110 per year.
The retailer currently has more than 200 locations nationwide and offers exclusively priced memberships for teachers and service members.
Michelle Epling, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said this $13 million investment in Madison will help residents continue to plant their roots and improve the quality of life in town.
"You don't have to leave the city limits to do your day-to-day, quality-of-life things," Epling said. "It's all within that 10-mile radius, and you don't have to drive an hour back and forth to do that."
Town Madison, developed by Breland Companies, is a collection of homes, apartments, retailers and restaurants. With BJ's joining the community soon, it will keep pushing Town Madison towards the potential that Breland sees in the area.
"It really will begin to kind of transform this end of Madison and help it become kind of the same kind of commercial corridor you see on Highway 72," said Joey Ceci, president of Breland Companies.
The growth that Madison has seen over the past few years is attracting big businesses like BJ's and helping small businesses in the area.
Shannon Fisher owns Lemon and Lavender, a small business located in Madison's historical downtown that specializes in bath and home products. She said companies like BJ's keep people in town and that the growth of Madison has helped her business exponentially.
"We have seen tremendous growth over the past several years, just because we have more people coming to the area instead of going outside — you know, going to Athens, going to Huntsville," Fisher said. "They are staying in our community and shopping locally, which is great for us."
With a new retailer such as BJ's, there is even less need to leave the area, especially for residents near Town Madison.
The developers of Town Madison hope BJ's will be an anchor point for the community and help put the finishing touches on the area as construction finishes on new apartments and other amenities.
BJ's should begin construction in a couple weeks and open in late 2023 or early 2024.