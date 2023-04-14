New Market neighbor reacts to deadly shooting and bullet found in his home

The identities of the two people killed in the double shooting in New Market Thursday afternoon have been released.
According to the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Ann Ferrel and 31-year-old Charlie Walker were shot by a male juvenile relative. The juvenile who fled the scene was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after he was taken into custody. He is believed to be a homeschooled student, not in the Madison County school system.
Stacy Black, the victims' next-door neighbor, said it is typically a very happy and social neighborhood where everybody knows each other. Black said the shooting shocked everyone, but even more surprising to him is that a stray bullet blasted into his home during the deadly double shooting.
"I went upstairs to kind of get a different view of what was going on, and I ended up realizing there was a bullet essentially right behind me," Black said.
Black said deputies arrived at his door minutes later, asking to go upstairs. This is when they saw the hole in the wall where the bullet came from next door's second-story window, then darted off another wall and into a speaker. Black said the discovery left him at a loss of what to do.
"I was definitely shook," Black said. "I just didn't really know what to expect or do, it was one of those things where we live in a really great neighborhood, and you never expect anything like this to happen."
Black says his next-door neighbors have always been quiet and mostly kept to themselves, but this incident is sad to see. This investigation is ongoing, and there are still so many questions about what led to these two victims being killed.
