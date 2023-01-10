New Market man pleads guilty to using investors' money for jewels, travel

A New Market man has been sentenced to a 15-year split term in prison and more than $120,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court to one count of securities fraud.
Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was arrested in October 2022 on multiple charges stemming from a scheme in which he solicited at least $84,000 from investors. Butler did this while acting as the sole principal of Negus Capital Inc.
Prosecutors said he told investors the funds would be used to buy and sell foreign currency, derivative options and other investments. Instead, he used the funds for travel, jewelry, cash withdrawals and other personal expenses.
Butler entered the guilty plea but has not been formally sentenced by a judge. If the judge follows the terms of Butler's plea agreement with prosecutors, Butler will serve three years in state prison followed by five years of supervised probation.
If he violates probation, he'll return to prison to serve the remaining 12 years of his sentence. The agreement also calls for him to pay $123,250 to 21 people as restitution and be permanently barred from the securities industry in Alabama.