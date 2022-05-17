New Market man pleads guilty to teen's murder in 2019

A New Market man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a teenager in 2019, records show.
Justen D'mone Wherry entered the guilty plea Monday in Madison County Circuit Court. He was previously indicted on one count of murder.
Wherry was accused of shooting 18-year-old Josiah Sanderson outside Allure Martini Bar and Grill in Huntsville in February 2019. Huntsville Police at the time said Wherry was still at the scene with a firearm when officers responded to the 911 call.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 11.