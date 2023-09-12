New Kroger opens in Madison this week

Madison’s new Kroger opens Wednesday!
Kroger says the new location will see more than 160 jobs brought to the city of Madison.
To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Kroger will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The store’s management team and associates will celebrate Kroger’s commitment to Madison by presenting a donation to Food Bank of North Alabama.
Throughout the ceremony, Kroger says the Bob Jones High School Band will be performing, and opportunities for shoppers to win numerous prizes, such as a free Boost by Kroger Plus Annual Membership, free groceries for a year, and free food samples will be available.
Additionally, Kroger says customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Highway 72 E Kroger Fuel Center between Wednesday and Sunday will reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.
According to Kroger, the new Madison store will have over 58,000 square feet of space for shoppers to find all their grocery needs with special store features, including an in-store Starbucks®, Pharmacy with Drive Thru, Sushi Bar, Kitchen Place Food Hall and a Murray’s Cheese Shop.
Kroger also says one of the store’s focal points is the 24-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall Madison community mural created by Ann Moeller Steverson, a native of Madison.
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The new Kroger is located at 8855 Highway 72 E. Kroger encourages anyone interested in joining their team to click HERE.