New Joe Davis Stadium fosters hospitality benefits in Huntsville

The Rocket City was in need of a sports boost since the Huntsville Stars departed in 2019.
The Huntsville City Football Club is stepping in to serve as the anchor team for the newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium. With a capacity of 6,000, the facility will accommodate pro soccer, high school football and many other sporting and non-sporting events.
The newly remodeled "JOE" will create invaluable opportunities for the region as well as athletes and fans, while redeveloping the area into a vibrant sports and entertainment district.
"There will be thousands of fans for each and every game. Many of those fans will probably come from the Nashville area. So they will be driving here, eating in our restaurants, buying gas here. Spending money," said Charles Winters of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Some of the real winners will be the local restaurants and bars around the stadium. One of them is sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s.
"Soccer fans, football fans, baseball, dance teams – whatever it is – we can suit them for a sub, chips, grab a drink and we'll love to feed them," said Jersey Mike's General Manager Sasaa Burks.
"Any time sports tourism brings people in, it's great for our restaurants, our attractions and our businesses in general," said Winters.
According to a survey of owners and operators of restaurants and bars in the area, an overwhelming majority of respondents viewed the new team in a positive light – especially since the area was in need of a jolt of energy for the hospitality industry.
"According to the Alabama Tourism Department, there's over 21,000 employed in the hospitality industry in Madison County alone. Those are 2021 figures. So we anticipate when the news figures come out for 2022 it will be higher than that,” said Winters.
Regaining a professional team in Huntsville will mean a better quality of life for North Alabama.