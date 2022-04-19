New involuntary commitment law goes into effect this summer; new crisis center to open in Huntsville

Starting this summer, a person will no longer have to be a threat to themselves or someone else to be committed to a health facility. That's thanks to House Bill 70, which has been signed into law.
"They can find someone that is living in a hoarded home that's not getting the proper nourishment, the proper nutrition, that their basic needs aren't being met," said Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger. "They might need assistance with their mental health, and so it allows really for quicker access to services and more clearly defines how we can assist them."
The judge, along with Wellstone Behavioral CEO Jeremy Blair, helped draft part of the legislation. They said the main goal is to make sure people have access to treatment. Officials would look at the last two years of a person's medical history before deciding whether they should be committed.
However, there is a concern that Alabama doesn't have enough beds available.
"There are not enough beds. That's the truth!" Barger said.
Barger explained there are fewer than 400 beds across the state. A little more than 50 are in Madison County, but they service the entire North Alabama area.
The pandemic is also causing an uptick in mental health problems. Barger saw nearly 400 petitions to get people committed last year, when they usually see about 325 per year. Not all of those petitions result in inpatient treatment.
However, the rise in cases is causing state lawmakers to take action by approving more funding to help those with a mental health illness. There are also four new crisis centers being built across the state, including the multimillion-dollar Wellstone Crisis Center in Huntsville.
"We're going to effectively double the number of beds," Blair said.
The new crisis center will add up to 24 beds for extended observation and another 15 for temporary stays. The temporary center that's operational now will return to providing other services. Blair hopes to open the crisis center by the end of the summer, when the law goes into effect.
"It's going to be such a benefit to the community once it comes online," Blair said.
Still, Blair said, follow-up care is key.
"That is where we fall short," Barger said.
That's why Barger created the assisted outpatient treatment program in 2019. It's partially funded by the $35 fee people pay to get a passport. The money is used to employ two full-time case managers who check in with stabilized patients for around five months.
"Give them the experience that they can manage their mental illness on the realm that there are resources and a community available to care for them," Barger said.
Barger said seeing the impact it's already made in people's lives makes the entire program worth it. They hope everyone who needs it can take advantage.
"We need to treat mental health like how we would treat any other health condition," Barger said. "... Just like no one chooses to have heart disease, no one chooses to have cancer, no one chooses to have a mental illness."
As of last week, 63 people have gone through the assisted outpatient treatment program. Barger said less than 10% have returned to his courtroom with another mental health crisis.