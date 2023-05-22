New information on Casey White, Vicky White escape uncovered in Evansville, Indiana

New information on Casey White and Vicky White is coming out of a newspaper in Evansville, Indiana.
Evansville Courier and Press reporter Thomas Langhorne has covered Casey and Vicky White since their escape last year. Langhorne's most recent report is a series of seven articles uncovering new information about the case. And according to the report, Casey has a "Vicky" tattoo on one of his wrists in a big cursive script. Langhorne said this tattoo could have been inked anytime in the past year.
"In an amateur way or by a professional - could have been done while they were out at large, so I don't know; I just know that a U.S. Marshall told me he saw it plain as day," Langhorne said.
While investigating, Langhorne said his goal has been to uncover new and never reported stories - one of those being where the Whites purchased the Cadillac, which Langhorne discovered happened at an Evansville jewelry store. From what the report has said, Vicky White approached Casey about the escape - this comes after more than 900 phone calls between them over a few months.
Langhorne said Casey believed Vicky would be the death of him on the outside.
"According to him, Vicky White asked him if he wanted to get out, and he thought it was - I'm reading it directly - a setup as a way to get him on the outside to be killed, and Vicky told White, when the time was right she would come get him out," Langhorne said.
Langhorne said this information comes from the summary of a four-hour-long interrogation of White with the FBI after his capture. Langhorne said he is unsure why Casey believed Vicky's escape plan would lead to him being killed. Langhorne is writing a book about the escape and case, which he expects to be out next year.
Casey White has a sentencing hearing set for June 8 on the escape charge he pleaded guilty to earlier this month.
