New Hope Police: Toddler found in home with meth during search for stolen items; 1 charged so far

A search to find stolen items in a New Hope residence also revealed methamphetamine and a toddler inside, police said Tuesday.
New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett said the search happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday following a tip that items taken in the burglary of a mini-storage facility were in a home in the 200 block of Race Track Road.
Those items included "numerous camping items" and a portable refrigerator, Garrett said.
In addition to finding stolen items at the home, Garrett said a significant amount of methamphetamine and a 2-year-old were found inside. The Department of Human Resources was contacted to take care of the child, while two adults were detained.
One of those adults, 28-year-old Justin Taylor Franco, is now charged with fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. He remained in the Madison County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
Garrett said charges are still pending against the other adult, Ashley Payne.
Garrett, New Hope Police Chief Steven Dick and New Hope Police Officer Jared Anderson worked with the Madison County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division on the search.