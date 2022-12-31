New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog

A New Hope Police officer is recovering after being bit by a dog.
The officer was in a brief vehicle pursuit turned foot pursuit with a suspect, according to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Patterson says the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when a dog bit him.
The incident happened in the 4,500 block of Hobbs Island Road.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.
The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says.