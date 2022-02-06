New home prices in Madison County through the roof due to high demand

The economic boom in North Alabama is also creating a nightmare for people looking to buy a home.
The demand for a new home is at an all time high and there's not enough homes built to meet that demand. That's causing prices to skyrocket.
"It's definitely competitive," realtor Amy Marks said.
She has a home in Hazel Green that hits the market this week. However, she's already gotten several offers despite there not being a sale sign on the front yard. She says she doesn't expect it to be available for too long.
"I had them go as quick as 11 hours," Marks said.
She says it's hard to find the right home for her clients in this booming industry. It took one of her clients nine months to found their dream home.
"It's really tough right now. The supply is just not there," Marks explained.
An annual report from the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors shows the average price of a home last year was more than $321,000 dollars. That's up nearly 16% from 2020 and up 66% from 2012.
"We are still very, very affordable compared to those other cities," Dennis Masden, manager of urban and long-range planning for the city of Huntsville, said.
However, there is a concern with a lack of affordable housing. The report found homes under $150,000 thousand dollars fell 41% from 2020. Meanwhile, homes that cost more than $800,000 rose by 77 percent.
That's why city planners are hoping to approve new projects to build more homes to try to absorb some of the higher costs.
"It's one of those challenges, where it has many causes. It has many challenges, but there's never one solution. There are a lot of different strategies that both the public and private sectors are going to have to undertake," Masden said.
This is a challenge city planners say could go on for years. That's why realtors suggest people don't rush the process in finding the right home.
"Don't give up. Don't not look. Don't be afraid. Just be very clear on what your expectations are," Marks said.
Despite the rise in costs, that annual realtor report found that it had little to no effect on home sales. Close to 10,000 homes were sold in Madison County last year. That's the highest in nearly a decade.