New holiday event supports local, women-owned businesses

A new holiday event in Huntsville has women-owned businesses creating a winter wonderland for families to enjoy.
Friday night was the first night of "Mrs. Claus' Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley" at Stovehouse.
"We made this event around Mrs. Claus' Snow Stroll, highlighting those hard working, women-owned businesses," said Bethany Allen, the marketing manager for Stovehouse.
On Friday night, snow sprinkled the bricks on Gas Light Alley, as businesses illuminated the winter wonderland. Most businesses were eager for families to come in and get some last minute holiday shopping.
"Big box stores are great, but when you shop small it's making an impact right here in Huntsville," said Erica Hardesty, the owner of Noella's Flowers.
Shopping small helps support the community, which costumers can do at any of the ten local, women-owned businesses participating in the first ever Mrs. Claus' Snow Stroll.
"We've built a community of owners here who are really excited to bring the best of the best to Huntsville," said Kobi Bell, the owner of F45 Training West Huntsville.
However, it's more than just business.
"Behind every small business is a family," said Hardesty.
Many families are taking a hit, as inflation nears a four decade high at almost eight percent.
"Inflation is a struggle for so many right now, so we definitely want to make sure that we draw attention to these small businesses and give them all the support we can during this holiday season," said Allen.
With activities for kids and gifts for everyone on your shopping list, the women of Gas Light Alley are hoping everyone will take advantage of the holiday magic they've created.
"These ladies all have gifts for everyone in the family, so we definitely encourage everyone to come out on Gas Light Alley and support these women-owned small businesses," said Allen.
Mrs. Claus' Snow Stroll will take place every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the next three weeks. It's free to enjoy the snow and play family-friendly games. Santa Claus will join Mrs. Claus for the final snow stroll on December 17th.