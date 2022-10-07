New holds lockers make getting library supplies a little easier

There's a new way to get what you need from the library without ever having to go there.
Similar to pick-up lockers used by retailers like Amazon, new holds lockers are in use by the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System (HMCPL).
The lockers are located at the Mark Russell Recreation Center in Owens Cross Roads.
That location was selected because there isn't a library within about 10 miles of that spot.
When library card holders select what they need online, they simply choose the lockers as their pick-up spot at check out. Within a day or so, the materials will be there and you can pick them up free of charge.
Cindy Hewitt is the Executive Director of HMCPL. She hopes having the lockers there will increase access to library materials to people who may not ordinarily utilize HMCPL.
"(We are) serving our public in a better way," Hewitt said.
The lockers have already been used, but there is a formal ribbon cutting Friday at 10:00 a.m.
If all goes well, there may be more lockers around town in the not too far future.
"We do have a desire to see how this does because there's an opportunity to add others in the future to provide that quick access," Hewitt said. "I think it's all about access to information and materials that people need."