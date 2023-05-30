New greenway named after Huntsville advocate Opal Meek

Huntsville is set to get some new greenways and one will be named after local advocate Opal Meek!
People in the North Huntsville community are excited to know the Meek Greenway trail will link Alabama A&M to Sparkman drive showcasing what North Huntsville has to offer.
It is slated to be 1.65 miles long and 12 feet wide. It will have a raised pedestrian crossing at Mastin Lake Road and will also feature a parking area.
The executive director at Land Trust of North Alabama says this will also help connect A&M to downtown Huntsville.
This will be named after Opal Meek who has spent her life giving back to North Huntsville . She says she cant wait to see how everything unfolds.
"We really really need this greenway. North Huntsville doesn’t have any greenways, South Huntsville has greenways. If we don’t have any green wife how are we going to connect?” questioned Meek.
There is no timetable for when they will break ground on this.
Currently huntsville has over 40 active greenways. I’m told they have money lined up to build another 40 more.
The city's long term goal is to create a 264-mile greenway network through Huntsville.