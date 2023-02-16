New grant on the way for the Madison County Sheriff's Office

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1047 PM CST, gauge reports trends indicated that Indian
Creek in Madison is quickly rising and already approaching 7
feet at 1050 PM. It will likely hit flood stage and continue
to rise over the next two hours due to recent heavy rainfall
from thunderstorms and additional rainfall expected
overnight. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the
warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New grant on the way for the Madison County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Sheriff's Office logo

New grant money is set to help the Madison County Sheriff's Office in a major way.

The office was set to lose up to $700,000 due to the new permit-less carry law.

The loss of revenue comes from the fact that pistol permits are no longer required. That loss affects the sheriff's office in numerous ways. From equipment to trainings. But now getting this grant money will indeed be a big help.

"We’re very lucky and very appreciative to have the people to stand up for local law enforcement. Especially in this day in time," said Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's office.

A recent agreement between the Madison County Commission and the Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs for a new grant helps ensure the sheriff's office is not out the money that they will lose due to the new pistol permit-less carry law.

“Being equipped with equipment in this day, and time is something that is not cheap. It’s very expensive. You’ve got training, you’ve got equipment, you've got vehicles. We are very appreciative," said Patterson.

According to Sheriff Kevin Turner, his office could lose anywhere between $650,000 and $700,000 dollars a year due to the new law.

However the department is expected to receive $60,000 for the first quarter which will help provide them money to train their deputies properly.

"Anytime a deputy is hired, before they are cut loose on the street we make sure that they receive every available resource we have to put them where they are at," said Patterson.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you