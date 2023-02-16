New grant on the way for the Madison County Sheriff's Office

New grant money is set to help the Madison County Sheriff's Office in a major way.
The office was set to lose up to $700,000 due to the new permit-less carry law.
The loss of revenue comes from the fact that pistol permits are no longer required. That loss affects the sheriff's office in numerous ways. From equipment to trainings. But now getting this grant money will indeed be a big help.
"We’re very lucky and very appreciative to have the people to stand up for local law enforcement. Especially in this day in time," said Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's office.
A recent agreement between the Madison County Commission and the Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs for a new grant helps ensure the sheriff's office is not out the money that they will lose due to the new pistol permit-less carry law.
“Being equipped with equipment in this day, and time is something that is not cheap. It’s very expensive. You’ve got training, you’ve got equipment, you've got vehicles. We are very appreciative," said Patterson.
According to Sheriff Kevin Turner, his office could lose anywhere between $650,000 and $700,000 dollars a year due to the new law.
However the department is expected to receive $60,000 for the first quarter which will help provide them money to train their deputies properly.
"Anytime a deputy is hired, before they are cut loose on the street we make sure that they receive every available resource we have to put them where they are at," said Patterson.