New freedom memorial at Madison County Nature Trail honors those who gave everything

Lots of people took the the trails on the long Memorial Day weekend and some of those hikers encountered a new memorial built to honor the sacrifice.
A worker at the Madison County Nature Trail on Green Mountain completed his multi instillation wood and sculpture display in the area for the outdoor classroom, located near the covered bridge last month, just in time for Memorial Day.
"It's a good representation of what our country stands for," Madison County resident Sallye Fleming said Monday.
Fleming and her husband have walked the nature trail since they moved to Huntsville in 1990.
All branches of our military honored with wood carved pieces, flags and a pair of boots and a helmet.
"As long as we live in Huntsville this is one of our favorite places to come and we will keep coming back," Fleming added.
To visit the memorial is a free, but they accept donations. The nature trail is open every day of the week from 7 am - 6:30 pm.