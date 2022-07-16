New evidence revealed in case against Elkmont teen accused of murdering five family members

New court documents reveal more evidence in the case against Mason Sisk.
Sisk is accused of murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019.
Court documents show Sisk allegedly threatened his father John Sisk and stepmother Mary Sisk before killing them.
He was being forceful to his siblings and had "anger control" issues with his brother.
He allegedly took two rings from Mary Sisk and sold them.
Court documents also reveal Sisk took a gun from his grandmother's house.
He allegedly put peanut butter in Mary's coffee knowing she had a severe peanut allergy.
Sisk is due back in court for a pretrial conference on August 12.