New details released on Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith's criminal charges

Arrest warrants released Friday provide new details into the criminal charges against Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith.
Keith was arrested Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores.
The warrants say Keith took:
- Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022.
- Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022.
- Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022.
- Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.
That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise.
Keith is scheduled to appear in Madison County District Court on March 15.
He made his first public statements about the arrest at Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting.
