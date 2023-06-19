New details in Colbert County child abuse investigation

We're learning new details about a case involving a severely malnourished 9-year-old boy in Colbert County.
The boy was admitted to the hospital weighing just 37 pounds over the weekend.
PREVIOUS: Mother, stepfather arrested on aggravated child abuse charges in Colbert County
27-year-old Deja-Ariaha Bankhead and 28-year-old Demariez Mitchell remain behind bars in Colbert County.
The mother and stepfather are charged with child abuse after the 9-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital.
He was malnourished, had bruises on his body and was showing other signs of neglect.
"Based on what I am being told from my investigators, the child was in organ failure when he arrived to children's hospital in Birmingham," Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said.
Described as a heartbreaking case, Sheriff Balentine says his agency is taking the lead and praying for the best for the little boy and other children involved.
Sheriff Balentine says the parents had two other children with them at the hospital in Florence. They appeared to be healthy.
As for the 9-year-old, Bankhead and Mitchell told investigators he had stopped eating.
Thankfully, he's expected to make a full recovery.
"You do not get to this point overnight," Sheriff Balentine said. "There was definitely some neglect there. If a child has an eating disorder or a physical illness preventing him from eating, it's your responsibility as a parent to get that child help and you don't wait until he's down to 37 pounds to do it. So, that excuse doesn't hold any water with me or this department or people of Colbert County. It's not going to hold any weight."
Sheriff Balentine says investigators were told a job opportunity brought the family to the area.
When that job opportunity fell through, they found themselves moving from campsite to campsite throughout the Shoals.
For the past couple of weeks, they were living out of a tent at Colbert Alloys Park.
"I want to ask everyone to keep this child in their prayers," Sheriff Balentine said. "That's the main thing. That's going to help more than anything in my opinion. I just know he's in a lot better shape than he was when he arrived."
The two children are now in Colbert County DHR custody.
Once the 9-year-old boy is released from the hospital, he will be as well.
The parents are jailed on a $50,000 cash bond each.