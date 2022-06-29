New details in case of Huntsville man accused of Decatur home repair fraud

A Huntsville man who was arrested this week for allegedly defrauding Decatur residents has a history of home repair fraud and theft allegations, records show.
Arrests based on those allegations date back to 1995 in Madison County.
Johnny Ray Jordan is currently in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested on two counts of home repair fraud. Decatur Police say multiple residents reported hiring someone they believed was a licensed contractor, only to have their money taken and no work performed.
In one case, records show Jordan took $8,500 from a resident to build a deck but never did any work. The resident said they hired Jordan on April 2 after Jordan presented himself as a licensed contractor with J & J Construction.
Jordan agreed to build the large deck for $14,500 with the $8,500 paid upfront as a deposit. Instead, he set several start dates but never appeared, then became unreachable by phone.
Finally, in May, the resident contacted police.
Records show an investigator determined Jordan had been convicted in 2018 in Madison County for home repair fraud. Decatur Police said they were also able to confirm Jordan is not licensed through the state of Alabama.
In another case in Decatur, a resident hired Jordan to renovate the upstairs of their home in March, records show. Jordan and the victim agreed to $19,500 paid for the project, with $8,500 paid upfront as a deposit.
In this case, Jordan did show up to perform the work, albeit later than originally stated, and did not finish the work. Court records state the victim fired Jordan and eventually got their deposit back.